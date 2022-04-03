Ayaz Sadiq chairs Opp’s NA session, rejects Suri’s ruling on no-trust move

The joint opposition on Sunday held its own session of the National Assembly. Former speaker and PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting as Speaker, while Murtaza Javed Abbasi announced the panel of chairs.

As the session began, Leader of Oppsition in National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif addressed the opposition’s NA session. The national assembly secretariat switched off the microphones of Lower of the Parliament.

Symbolic speaker Ayaz Sadiq gave his ruling against the ruling of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri while holding the seat of Speaker.

The symbolic speaker while rejecting Qasim Suri’s ruling said that it was against the constitution.

Earlier, the opposition announced Sunday staging a sit-in in the National Assembly against the deputy speaker’s annulment of no-confidence motion and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s suggestion to President Dr Arif Alvi for dissolving the assemblies.

The opposition also vowed to move the Supreme Court against the government’s decision that has created a political crisis in the country.

Following the annulment of the no-trust move, members of the opposition surrounded the dais of NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and shouted slogans against the government for its unconstitutional and undemocratic act.

It is to be noted here that a session of National Assembly had been convened on April 3 (today) for voting on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

But, the NA deputy speaker, ruled out the no-confidence motion terming it a foreign-imported conspiracy against the removal of the government.

In its ruling, Qasim Suri said that no foreign power had the authority to change the government in Pakistan, and, the no-trust motion moved by the joint opposition was illegal.