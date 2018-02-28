Ayaz, Murtaza greet Hindu Parliamentarians, Hindu community on eve of Holi

ISLAMABAD:Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker National Assembly has greeted Hindu Parliamentarians and the Hindu Community on the eve of Holi which is being celebrated on March 1. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that he was delighted to extend his warmest greetings to Hindu Parliamentarians and everyone in Hindu Community on this eve of colours and lights. In his message, the Speaker also commended the contributions of Pakistani Hindu Community to the prosperity and progress of the country. He said that their contributions in every sphere of our national life were extremely laudable. Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker National Assembly also conveyed his sincere and warm greetings on the eve of Holi to his fellow Hindu Members of the National Assembly. He also appreciated their contributions in national development, fostering national unity and cohesion.

Originally Published By APP