Ayaz lauds EU for strengthen Pakistan’s democratic process

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Monday, appreciated European Union’s (EU) support for the strengthening of democratic process and institutions in Pakistan, saying that political leadership of Pakistan envisioned a long term strategic partnership with EU with special emphasis on strengthening of economic and trade partnership, peace and security and parliamentary cooperation.

Speaking in a meeting with EU Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain here at Parliament House, NA Speaker said that Pakistan attached high importance to relations with European Union; deep rooted in bonds of friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding on various issues.

“We are standing parallel in the row that commits to the pursuit of democracy, economic development, peace globally and in particular in South Asia” the Speaker said. He also mentioned that today many Pakistanis have found a home in Europe and are valued members of their societies; indeed, some of them are represented in their parliaments.

EU Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain appreciated the remarks of the Speaker and said that EU would continue its unwavering support to Pakistan for the development of infrastructure, gender equality, education and health. He also assured the Speaker for assistance to the Parliament for the capacity building of Parliamentarians and secretarial staff.