Ayaz instructs for live coverage of budget speeches

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday instructed Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) to air live all budget speeches of opposition and treasury members. Speaking in the House, the Speaker said, “All budget speeches will be telecast live so people can watch their political leaders”.

Earlier, speaking on point of order, leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah alleged that ministers were not giving due respect to the Parliament and usually remained absent from the proceedings of the House.

If the prime minister could not attend the session due to various official engagements then what issue was with the other ministers as they were unable to attend the session,he said, adding that it was also responsibility of the opposition members to ensure their presence in the House during session.—INP

