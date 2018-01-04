Ayaz congratulates newly elected officer-bearers of LPC

Staff Reporter

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club (LPC).

In his congratulatory messages to the newly elected President Azam Chaudhry, Senior Vice President, Mujtaba Bajwa, Vice President, Shakeel Saeed, Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid, Joint Secretary Salik Nawaz, other office bearers and members of Governing body of Lahore Press Club, the Speaker extended his warmest felicitation on their success.

said that their election was an evidence of trust and confidence of Journalist fraternity reposed in them, said a press release issued here Wednesday.