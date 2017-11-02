Ayaz announces 6-member panel of Chairpersons

ISLAMABAD :Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons toconduct the business of session of the House in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly.The panel is consisted of Mehmood Bashir Virk, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, Imran Khattak, S. A Qadari and Aasiya Nasir who would chair the house proceedings in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly during the ongoing session.

Originally published by APP