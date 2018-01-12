Ayaz announces 6-member panel of Chairpersons

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons to conduct the business of session of the House in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly.

The panel is consisted of Justice (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmad Cheema, Major Rtd Tahir Iqbal, Shazia Marri , S.A. Iqbal Qadri, Aisha Syed and Naeema Kishwar Khan who would chair the house proceedings in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly during the ongoing session.

Orignally published by NNI