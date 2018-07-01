Ayaz Akbar continues to remain under illegal detention

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, while the spokesman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Ayaz Akbar, continues to remain lodged at New Delhi’s Tihar Jail for the last 11 months, his illegal detention has left his family in many problems.

Ayaz Akbar’s wife is suffering from cancer due to which other family members are deeply saddened and depressed.

The family of Ayaz Akbar, who was arrested on 24th July 2017 by the India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), said right from 1996 it had suffered a lot as in 1996 Indian army-backed gunmen called Ikhwanis kidnapped Ayaz Akbar and released him after taking a huge amount in ransom.

After that Ayaz Akbar has spent many years in different jails in and outside Kashmir. He was booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) many times also. His elder son expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of his father in Tihar Jail. He said that his father was suffering from several ailments and was not being provided specific treatment.—KMS