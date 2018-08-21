Awn Chaudhry poised to get important role in Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to assign an important role to party leader and close aide Awn Chaudhry in Punjab government.

According to credible source, PM has decided to prefer party leaders from North and Central Punjab to become part of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar’s cabinet while Awn Chaudhry is set to get an important role in the provincial set-up.

Aleem Khan, Yasmeen Rashid, Raja Yasir Humayun, Mian Aslam, Sardar Arif, Sibtain Khan and Mohsin Laghari’s names are being considered for important ministries.

