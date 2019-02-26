Awareness walk & seminar on polio

Under the aegis of Paediatric Department of Lahore General Hospital, awareness walk and seminar took place. Addressing on this occasion, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Mohammad Tayyab said that it is our collective responsibility to save the new generation from this dangerous disease which results in the lifetime disability.

He said that it is the obligatory for the social organizations to realize people that from polio we can only save ourselves in the early age for which the polio drops are necessary. He emphasized that only healthy citizens can play their role the nation building and disabled and handicapped ones are always burden on their parents and the society. Prof. Mohammad Tayyab said that ill society cannot grow so it is our utmost responsibility to create awareness among masses to eradicate the menace of polio and avail the facility of polio drops for our kids at the right time and also educate others about it. Principal PGMI also hailed the holding of seminar and awareness walk at Lahore General Hospital for Polio and expressed hope that this step would leave positive results in this regard.

On this occasion Prof. Agha Shabbir Ali and Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Dr. Mahmud Salah Uddin said that we all should realize the sensitivity of Polio disease as this result into long term disability and problems for the affected family as well. They said that parents should also come forward and take in time vaccine for their children. They said that unfortunately Pakistan is still among those countries that might have Polio cases but it should be our collective mission that we will eradicate this disease from our society on permanent basis.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp