Awareness walk held to mark ‘World TB Day’

An awareness walk was organized by Sindh Health Department and the TB Control Program on Thursday to mark World TB Day. An awareness rally led by Additional Director TB Control Sindh Ali Akbar Dari was taken out from Gymkhana to Hyderabad Press Club.

Addressing the participants at the end of the walk, Ali Akbar Dahri said that every year on March 24, TB Day is celebrated all over the world in the memory of Robert Cox, a scientist, who had discovered the cure and treatment of anti-TB germs in 1882 which was a great achievement.

He said that Pakistan ranks fifth in the world in terms of TB incidence. Dahri said that if a person is infected with TB, there is a risk of infecting 10 to 15 people so the disease is treated free of cost all over the world including Pakistan. He said that if anyone has any suspicion of this disease, he can immediately contact the nearest diagnostic and treatment center of the department and get his treatment free of cost.