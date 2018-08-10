Rawalpindi

The city traffic police and Riphah social welfare department held an awareness walk against one-wheeling on Mall road here Thursday. The walk was led by the DSP headquarters Traffic Taimoor Khan.

During the walk pamphlets were distributed among the motorcyclists carrying slogans ”One wheeling game of death, face death or go to Jail”. A large number of students of Riphah Institute participated in the walk. On the occasion, the DSP said that there was complete ban on one wheeling and if anyone found involved in this death game would go to jail, adding FIR”s would also be registered against mechanics for altering the motor bikes.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp