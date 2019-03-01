Awareness walk against beggary held

Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi in collaboration with Child Protection Bureau, Social Welfare Department and Bait-ul-Mal Rawalpindi Friday organized an awareness walk against beggary on Murree Road.

The walk was attended by Senior Traffic Officer (STO), Rawalpindi Superintendent Police Tamoor Khan, Inspectors Malik Azhar, Zeeshan and Faisal, Warden Officer Irfan Qasim, representatives of Traffic Police Education Wing, Child Protection Bureau, Social Welfare Department and Bait-ul-Mal. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans to discourage beggary.

The participants said that beggary was a social menace as professional beggars had become a social nuisance everywhere. Anti-Beggary banners were also displayed on rickshaws.

The STO talking to media said that the walk was organized to create awareness among the citizens against beggary and the CTP was trying to spread the message of the anti-begging campaign.

He said that the CTP had launched crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in city to combat the menace of begging mafia.

Special mobile teams were constituted to control the begging practice regularly, he said adding, action was being taken against professional beggars and those rounded up during the campaign handed over to District Police while the child beggars were handed over to Child Protection Bureau.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp