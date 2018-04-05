Awareness walk about Dengue

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

An awareness walk regarding protection from Dengue Mosquito and Dengue fever was held at Chitral. The walk started from polo ground gate passing through Ataleeq Bazar and converted into a public meeting at Ataleeq Bridge.

The walk was held by Rural Development Department and local government in collaboration with Tehsil Municipal Administration. The walk was also attended by District Naib Nazim, Assistant Director RDD Eng Faheem Jalal, TMO Qadeer Naseer, District Naib Nazim Mulvi Abdul Shakoor Deputy DHO Dr. Ziaullah Khan and village council Nazimeens. Addressing on the occasion Dr. Ziaullah Khan said that Dengue is a dangerous fever which create from the biting of Dengue Mosquito its treatment is very difficult but we can save ourselves from this mosquito easily.

He said that Dengue mosquito mostly hebetate and breeding in water especially clean water. He said that this is only mosquito which like clean water as comparative to other mosquito which living in dirty water. He said that dengue bites at sun rising and sun set times and at that time we should to adopt precasionary measurement. Because care is best that treatment. He said we should to cover water pot and not left open or flowing water so as to give no chance for living to this mosquito.