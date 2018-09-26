Awareness vital to eradicate child abuse related incidents

Staff Reporter

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has said that awareness is the most important to eliminate child abuse related incidents from the society.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of steering committee on “Kasur Tragedy and Redressal of Systemic Issues at a local hotel on Wednesday.

He said children cover biggest portion of our society and as youngsters were more in strength so they have numerous problems as well, which needed to be redressed.

Federal Ombudsman said, “If a situation is seen in a larger perspective it discloses that number of child abuse cases have increased across the world”.

Syed Tahir Shah said that research on “Kasur Tragedy and Redressal of Systematic Issues and Mapping issues and Response to Sexual violence against children” revealed that weakness could not linked to any single institute but it was a collective failure and whole society needed to redress such issues collectively.

He said that media could play effective role in creating awareness on such issues.

Copies of the research carried out in this regard would be delivered to the government, President of Pakistan, Chief Justice of Pakistan, to all provincial high courts, he maintained.

The Federal Ombudsman said in the light of the recommendations help would be received from all those departments which were relevant in dealing these issues.

Dr S.M Zafar said the office of the commissioner for Children constituted this task force in response to the increasing cases of sexual violence against in children in general and Kasur in particular.

The purpose of the task force is to investigate and formulate a need based strategic way forward to respond to the situation of child abuse in District Kasur Punjab.

He also appreciated the efforts of Syeda Viquar-un-Nisa Hashmi for carrying out in depth research study on mapping the issues of sexual violence against children in district Kasur and Response thereof, as per strategic plan to diagnose, investigation and to conduct need assessment to redress and rectification of injustice against children in district Kasur.

