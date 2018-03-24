Awareness stressed to avoid kidney diseases

Staff Reporter

On the eve of World Kidney Day, an awareness walk and seminar were held at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab and renowned medical experts addressed the medical students. Two patients who got their kidneys successfully and free of cost transplanted from Lahore General Hospital were guests of honour on this occasion.

Theme of this seminar held at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences was “Kidneys & Women’s Health, Include, Value, and Empower”.

The Principal PGMI said that it is high time that general public be informed about basic principles of health so they could opt preventive measures at every stage. He said that every person related to the medical field is duty bound to give awareness to the patient on possible disease.

Prof. Sajjad Hussain, Prof. Tariq Salauddin, Prof. Muhammad Nazir, MS Dr. Mehmood Salahuddin, Prof. Hafiz Shehbaz Ashraf, Dr. Aurangzeb Faisal, Razia Bano Dr. Shah Jahan and other speakers highlighted the complications, symptoms and modern treatment of kidney diseases and asserted that one should not wait at home and immediately contact proper doctor and hospital.