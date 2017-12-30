Awareness stressed among masses regarding pure drinking water

Rawalpindi

Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC) Friday organized a national workshop to create awareness among the masses regarding pure drinking water and better cleanliness conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, National Coordinator WASH Tania Khan said it is necessary to develop effective coordination mechanism between CSO and the government for attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) 2030 Agenda of the country.

In this regards CSO WASH Coalition was agreed to be formed with joint CSO vision, objectives and Coordination Framework.

Tanya Khan said the SDGs are a universal call to take action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

She stressed the need for collaborated efforts between all stakeholders i.e. development organizations, private sector academia and media to support the government in SDG’s planning process with references to SDG 6.1, 6.2 and 6.3.

She further elaborated that this mechanism will support in strengthening avenues such as knowledge management, sharing of best practices, learning & innovations, joint advocacy initiatives, capacity building, mainstreaming gender into WASH agenda with special focus on MHM, harmonization of data and reporting alignment with the SDG’s.—APP