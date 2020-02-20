Attock Sahara Foundation in collaboration with Sahil Foundation conducted an awareness session on Child Protection at Attock Refinery Limited which was wholeheartedly participated by Principals and Teachers from twenty Government and Private Schools of the vicinity, Doctors from Attock Hospital Pvt. Limited (AHL), members of Civil Society Organizations, CBA representatives from ARL, housewives from local community, representatives of National Cleaner Production Center and imams of local Masajid.

In this session audience were educated through lectures, presentations and animated videos on the environment which leads to child abuse and precautionary measures were also highlighted to avoid such situations.—PR