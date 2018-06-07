Awareness seminar on environment

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) has organized environmental awareness seminar along with Iftar dinner on account of world environmental day.

CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, faculty members and Pakistan’s most eminent environmentalist from academia, industry and NGOs have participated in this seminar.

The seminar was aimed at creating awareness among the teachers, students, and other communities. The theme of this year is “beat plastic pollution”. They have also emphasized on plastic reduction, recycling and alternatives to plastic because the plastic recycling is length procedure.