Awareness programme about diabetes at SSU

In line with the directives of Commandant Special Security Unit Mr. Maqsood Ahmed, an awareness program about prevention and care of diabetes held at SSU Sindh Police HQtrs. This was organized in collaboration with Roche Pakistan Limited. Manager Medical Affairs, Dr. Urooj Imam delivered detailed lecture about precautionary measures and treatment about diabetes.

Special attention is being carried out for better health and physical fitness of SSU Commandos because it always help to effectively take part in the operations against the terrorists and hardened criminals. A large number of Officers and Commandos attended the program.—INP

