Awareness on breast cancer through tourism good omen: Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar

Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said on Wednesday that creating awareness on breast cancer through international tourism was a good omen.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that fundraising for the great cause from this platform would undoubtedly help save lives of poor women suffering from breast cancer. He said that the international delegation traveled from the UK through eleven countries by road and reached here at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

He said that Allah Almighty would reward those who come out with this great humanitarian mission in this holy month of Ramazan, as they had much love and concern for their motherland even living abroad.

Dr. Saeed Ahmad from the UK said that for the purpose of fundraising for breast cancer and special children was to provide modern facilities to patients and acquaint local doctors about modern research and treatment.

He said that 65 years ago, Begum Naheed Sikandar Mirza from Iran laid the foundation of Darul Falah which was now known as the LGH and we had started fundraising from the same institution in Pakistan.

The PGMI principal said that overseas Pakistanis always stood with us to help Pakistani community for any social cause.

He along with his faculty members announced to contribute for fundraising and wished the Caravan a big success.

Talking about tourism, Professor Al-Fareed and other doctors from abroad said that there was no other sector suitable for the promotion of the soft image of the dear motherland than tourism.

They added that there was no doubt that nature has blessed this land with all blessings and privileges.

He pointed out that Pakistan is blessed with high mountains, sea, desert and vast plain area. Similarly ancient monuments like Mohenjo Daro, Harappa this region has four seasons, he said.