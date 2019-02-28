Awareness of healthy lifestyle among students stressed

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that necessary awareness should be created among the students about living a healthy life besides imparting quality education to them in the public schools. It is worth mentioning that implementation of educational reforms is an important agenda of the PTI government and efforts are being made to transform public sector schools by introducing different changes in their syllabus and educational standards.

These views were expressed by the minister during a meeting with the delegation of UNICEF at his office today. The minister informed that a comprehensive reforms program is being introduced in public sector schools. Purpose of this program is to educate the students about the importance of sports and healthy living besides getting education. He said that purpose of clean and green program is to establish a healthy society.

Share on: WhatsApp