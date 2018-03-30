Awareness must for dengue control

Punjab Healthcare Commission along with provincial government is working for the eradication of dengue and stake holders should play their due role in enhancing the awareness about dengue disease, said speakers of a seminar. Speaking in the seminar titled ‘Dengue management guidelines’ held here at a local hotel under the aegis of the Punjab Healthcare Commission, the speakers said no patient could die if proper treatment and follow-up supervision was continued.

Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, while inaugurating the seminar, underlined the importance of having proper awareness about the disease, and asked the stakeholders to play their due role, said a press release.

He considered the family physicians as the first line of defence against dengue.

While talking about the anti-quackery efforts of the PHC, he said the commission was continuing with its crackdown on quacks across the province, and had sealed about 8,200 businesses of quacks, and imposed a fine of more than Rs 63.50 million on them so far.

“On the other hand, the PHC has registered and licensed more than 41,000 healthcare establishments (HCEs), and trained 16,288 health professionals of over 12,000 HCEs to implement the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS),” he said, adding the PHC had carried out over 10,000 inspections, which included 5,747 pre-assessment and 4,560 regular inspections.

“Also, for the capacity-building of the health professionals and implementation of the MSDS, the commission has arranged about 400 training sessions for 16,300 health professionals of more than 12,000 HCEs,” he said.—APP

