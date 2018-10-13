Awareness for CNIC among rural women sought

Islamabad

The expert on Friday urged creating awareness among rural women for importance of having computerized national identity card (CNIC).

Nasreen Khalid , a social activist, told APP that the women living in the rural areas are in dire need of being educated about the need of having a computerized national identity card (CNIC).

She urged the government to launch vigorous awareness campaigns among women voters to increase their participation in the upcoming general elections.

She suggested that the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) should work to launch a massive drive to educate women about the significance of getting a computerized national identity card (CNIC).

Meanwhile, women right activist were of the view that women in the rural areas still have limited information and face barriers in getting a new CNIC and they don’t have interest for making the CNICs.

A social activist Robina Iftikhar said that her NGO has conducted survey in many rural areas and shocked to know that there are huge number of women, who did not have CNICs and many women do’nt have marriage certificates and it is difficult for them to have computerized ones.

She added that they were unaware of the role of CNICs on women ability to acquire property and improve their stature in the society. They blamed cumbersome process for their woes.

She said that women must be aware about the importance of identity cards,’ she said, adding that women living in the rural areas are in dire need of being educated about the power and need of an id card.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp