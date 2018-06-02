Awareness drive to be launched against heart, sunstroke

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aftab Akbar Durrani Friday directed the district health authorities to launch health awareness drive to create awareness among citizens for adopting preventive measures against heat and sunstroke.

The officials concerned following the instructions held heat and sunstroke management session in newly inaugurated Basic Health Unit, Kirpa, said a press release.

Moreover, they educated the Kirpa’s local community about the required precautionary measures against heat and sunstroke.

During the meeting, Aftab also directed the health department to provide best health treatment facilities to the people of rural area.

District Health Officer, Dr. Najeeb Durrani apprised the Chief Commissioner that the health department had started to arrange awareness sessions on heat and sunstroke at all the 19 health facilities from Friday in which community would be educated regarding preventive measures against sunstroke.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Federal Capital Branch in collaboration Al-Shifa Hospital was holding free eye camps in the Islamabad Model Schools for Girls and Boys .

The first free eye camp was held in Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB), G-7/4 where 500 students and staff members had their eye check up. Free medicines were distributed in 236 students and 150 students got free eye glasses and 50 students were referred to Al-Shifa Hospital for treatment.

Second free eye camp was held in Islamabad Model College for Girls, G-8/4 where 435 students and staff members were treated and 119 students given free medicines and 92 students got free eye glasses while 24 students referred to Al-Shifa Hospital for treatment.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society also held 2 days first aid training session in IMCB G-7/4 and first aid kits and certificates were also distributed among the students.—APP

Related