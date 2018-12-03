Awareness drive for combating child labour launched

Staff Reporter

Labour & Human Resource Department, Government of the Punjab launched Awareness Campaign for Combating Child Labour, here today. An event in this regard was organized in the auditorium of Saeed Ahmed Awan Center for Improvement of Working Conditions and Environment (SAA-CIWCE). Mr. Ansar Majeed Khan, Minister Labour & HR Department was chief guest on this occasion.

Ms. Sarah Aslam, Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department welcomed the guests and stated that the Labour & HR Department is committed for Elimination of Child & Bonded Labour throughout the province. She said that this initiative is in line with Government of Pakistan’s International commitments under various conventions and treaties, it has signed, as well as various federal and provincial laws enacted in pursuance of such International commitments to eliminate all forms of child and bonded labour. Children serve at roadside tea stalls/restaurants, welding units, auto workshops, road transport, battery recharging shops and petrol pumps/service stations or any other hazardous areas. Withdrawing them from work and ensuring their rehabilitation are major challenges. All children in the age group of 05-14 years, who should actually be in school are out-of-school and are deemed to be potential child labourers. Children need to grow in an environment that enables them to lead a life of freedom and dignity. Opportunities for education and training are to be provided to enable them to grow into responsible and responsive citizens.

Ms. Ingrid Christensen, Country Director, International Labour Organization Country Office, Pakistan also participated in the campaign event and addressed the audience. She appreciated government of the Punjab for its efforts for fighting child labour but emphasized for more to do as volume of the problem is severe.

She assured all support of ILO on this account. Mr. Ansar Majeed Khan, Minister Labour and Human Resource Department formally launched the campaign and addressed the gathering and said that child labour is a serious problem in many parts of the world, especially in developing countries. He stated that according to the estimates that there are approximately 180 million children around the globe, between the ages of 5 to 14, who are now working.

He said that child labour is a crime and it must be penalized and should be condemned. He underlined that the main cause behind the child labour in Pakistan is the ever increasing unemployment which has dragged many of the families below the poverty line. He said that government has putting all its efforts to eradicate the menace of child labour from the province, therefore, this issue was given priority in 100 days agenda of the government.

He said that Labour and Human Resource Department has initiated the Integrated Project to curb child labour through imparting the education to the vulnerable part of the society.

Share on: WhatsApp