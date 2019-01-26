Awareness drive about threats of climate change

Salim Ahmed

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in collaboration with the German Red Cross is initiating country-wide awareness drive for raising awareness about threats associated with the climate change.

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Dr. Saeed Elahi said this while speaking at a workshop organized by the Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab at a two-day capacity enhancement session under its climate change adaptation programme in Lahore.

The speakers and experts who convened the technical sessions covered the basic climate science, the environmental problems faced by Punjab, local adaptation measures, Pakistan’s climate governance, advocacy and campaigning, youth for volunteerism and green entrepreneurship in their modules. Dr. Saeed Elahi highlighted that the brunt of global climatic change is being faced by Pakistan being the 7th most vulnerable country of the world and immediate adaptation initiatives should be initiated to address the issue with all stakeholders across all tiers and levels.

Provincial Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab Lt. Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool in his address said the youth needed to play a key role in creating awareness about impact of climate change. The representative from German Red Cross encouraged the participants of the workshop, to replicate the trainings with their immediate social circle and assured full assistance in supporting their local climate advocacy campaigns.

The basic purpose of the workshop is to train the volunteers of PRCS to be more climate conscious and responsive in terms of adapting and responding to the climatic changes.

