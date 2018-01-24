Awareness should be disseminated about population welfare

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Maleeha Jamal while reviewing the performance of Population welfare department in detail, directed them to formulate new indicators according to latest census report and focus the neglected areas specifically.

She said that gigantic spread of population not only leads to scarcity of resources but it is also threatening to the health of mother and child. Population welfare department has to play an effective role by stressing on the need to give preference to the health of mother by providing her proper nutrition. Maleeha Jamal ADC (G) further directed to involve religious scholars in this campaign who can be helpful to address the myths and suspicions in people mind.

She said that awareness should be disseminated to make people understand that Population welfare Department is concerned merely with proper spacing in order to ensure the health of Mother and child also appropriate nurture of children.Director Population Welfare Shereen Sukhan while briefing the meeting said that 51 cases have been operated at camp last month and a total of 66894 couple years protected. 06 refresher trainings have been conducted for paramedics, doctors of population welfare, health & Line departments. She said that 100 family health mobile unit camps were conducted at all Tehsils and Districts of Rawalpindi. Shereen Sukhan furthermore added that a special doctor is being hired who conducts 15-20 sessions every month in schools and colleges to educate them about the importance of their proper nutrition and diet plan. Also Ullema’s are on board and working as master trainer with us to make the working of department smooth and effective.

Director Population Welfare Shereen Sukhan, Population officer Babar Zaheer, District Coordinator WHO Dr. Uzma Hayat, Dr. Sameena Rasheed Population welfare, Technical Officer Dr Saima, representatives of local NGOs and other concerned officials were also present at the meeting.