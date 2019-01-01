Awareness campaigns for anti-polio drive

Commissioner Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Buriro on Monday has asked the health department to effectively run awareness campaigns to educate parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children during every national drive. District health managers of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts have been directed to properly manage the immunization drives following the set strategy.

The Commissioner asked to ensure 100 percent coverage during the up coming national anti-polio drive to vaccinate all children to protect them from the crippling disease.—APP

