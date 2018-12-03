Awareness campaign to end child labour

Staff Reporter

Punjab government is all set to launch its” Awareness Campaign for Combating Child Labour “ throughout the province as it included this programme as pilot project in its first 100-days agenda.

Labour and Human Resource Department Punjab is already implementing on an Integrated Projects for Elimination of Child and Bonded Labour in 36 districts of the province focusing to eliminate child labour seeking universal primary education for the vulnerable children falling under certain age.

This massive awareness raising campaign for combating child labour is the main focus of this project. Provincial Minister Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan will inaugurate this awareness campaign today (Monday) at Saeed Ahmed

Awan Center for Improvement of Working Conditions and Environment (CIWCE) Township Lahore.

Country Director International Labour Organization Ms. Ingrid, representatives from European Union, UNICEF, Trade and Labour unions, academia, NGOs along with parents and children will participate in the inaugural ceremony.

Educational kits will be provided to the out of school enrolled children by the department.

Share on: WhatsApp