Awareness campaign against coronavirus launched

On Punjab government’s directives and in the light of the vision of Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, awareness campaign has been expedited at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to adopt preventive measures for coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

In this connection, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof. Dr. Al-fareed Zafar has established two special counters in Emergency & Outdoor Departments of LGH where medical staff has been deputed to provide guidelines to the general public for hand wash and other hygienic principles.

Principal PGMI/LGH has also given directions to doctors and nurses to aware patients and their attendants to remain properly clean and neat and also perform it practically with their behaviors. Prof. Al-fareed Zafar nominated Director Emergency Dr. Rana Shafique and Director Outdoor Dr. Abdul Razzaq as Focal Persons for these Special Counters for awareness campaign in Lahore General Hospital on coronavirus. He further directed that lectures are being giving regularly to doctors, nurses, medical students and paramedical staff on coronavirus issue so that we can prevent ourselves for diseases.

Principal PGMI/LGH Prof. Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar further said that we are lucky enough that still we are safe but we should take all possible measures pre-hand and leave no stone unturned in this regard.

He called upon the Nursing Superintendent, Ameer Uddin Medical College and Allied Health Sciences to come forward along with the students and launch aggressive campaign especially on social media about coronavirus and infectious diseases.