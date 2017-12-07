Awareness against corruption

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

The Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology arranged a seminar at university to create awareness about the damages being caused by corruption. Addressing the seminar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abdul Karim Baloch said that corruption is severally damaging institutions and country cannot prosper without its elimination. He said that corruption could only be wiped out with collective efforts of citizens.

He said that developing countries are free from corruption where people can get better basic facilities.