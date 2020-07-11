Awards distributed among KTH employees

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Department of Medical Specialties Saturday distributed appreciation certificates, bags and PPEs’ among the staff of pulmonology, cardiology and nephrology who worked day and night in corona isolation unit. Registrars, TMOs’, nursing staff, media department, technicians, class 4, office assistants were awarded appreciation certificates, bags and PPEs’.

In-charge Pulmonology, Cardiology and Nephrology thanked all the units’ staff for their relentless services and dedication in fighting the COVID19. He was of the opinion that without the hard work of the staff they would not be able to handle the pandemic adding the team was so motivated and they fought like soldiers.

The in-charge said that fighting pandemic without such dedicated staff was not possible who got infected in the line of duty and after recovery worked again to fight pandemic Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan, Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar, In-charge Pulmonology Prof Dr Saadia Ashraf, In-charge Cardiology Prof Dr Amber Ashraf, Assit Prof Dr Awais Naeem, Nursing Director Rehmat Ullah distributed the certificates, bags and PPEs’.

At the occasion Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan, Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar specially appreciated the services of pulmonology, cardiology, medicine & nephrology staff.