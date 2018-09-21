‘Awarding power projects to Indian companies attack on Artcle 35-A’

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Socio-Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC), an amalgam of 27 civil society formations, has said that handing over of power projects in Jammu and Kashmir to Indian companies is a direct attack on the Article 35-A.

The JKSECC Chairperson, Hameeda Nayeem, in a statement in Srinagar demanded immediate revocation of the decision of State Administrative Council wherein it announced formation of joint venture with some public sector undertakings of India for execution of Ratle Hydroelectric Project.

The decision of SAC taken on September 5 regarding formation of a joint venture with some public sector undertakings of India for execution of Ratle Hydroelectric Project should be revoked immediately as it is against the interest of Jammu and Kashmir and direct attack on article 35-A, she said.

The SAC has accorded sanction to the formation of a separate joint venture company to develop 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project on Chenab basin.—KMS

