Award distribution ceremony for research scholars

Chitral

A unique ceremony was held in the University of Chitral to give awards to scholars who presented their paper on digitization and documentation of plants and natural resources of Chiral in a three days international conference of Botany 2018. The three-day international conference was successfully concluded at Chitral University, ensuring botanists’ access to the plant biodiversity of the area which formerly remained obscure from the world.

The conference was attended by botanists of national and international level who read their research papers on the subject and imparted training to the teachers of Botany department. Talking on the last day of the concluding ceremony, well known botanist Dr Mary Elizabeth Barkworth of Utah University of USA said it was a landmark day in the history as the work on digitization of the plant species was being started in an obscure and remote area known by very few people about its geography.

She said the assembly of the plant documentation specialists in the conference would have far-reaching results on the future of research on the plant species in the area making Chitral ‘the paradise of botanists’ on the basis of its rich variety. Dr. Marry highly hailed efforts and research work of all the experts about 50 who presented their papers in the conference.

Addressing on the concluding ceremony of the conference , the project director of the university, Dr Badshah Munir Bukhari, said the conference was unique in many respects as it had been opened to botanists throughout the world online making possible their active interaction. Prof Dr. Muhammad Shuaib Amjad of Azad Kashmir appreciated hospitality and peace loving nature of Chitral people.—APP