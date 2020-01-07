Awan salutes all political parties for their role

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday lauded the opposition after National Assembly passed three bills pertaining to the tenure of services chiefs.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, Awan said that political parties have demonstrated sagacity by supporting the bills in the NA for their approval.

“Today I salute all political parties for the role they played, especially Pakistan People’s Party,” Dr Awan said. “They (PPP) took the decision in the national interest by withdrawing proposals for amendments in the bills.”

She also said that in 2020, people of Pakistan will bear the fruit of the government’s economic policies. “Accountability will move on and the government will continue strengthening institutions through institutional reforms.” She added. The SAPM said that country’s political leadership uniting together for national interest is an eye-opener for the enemies of Pakistan.

“I am hopeful that this unity of Parliament will also be demonstrated on other matters regarding national interest,” she added.