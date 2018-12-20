Awan-e-Sadr to be opened for public on Saturday

Aiwan-e-Sadr’s doors will be opened for public on Saturday (Dec 22) from 9.00 am to to 4.00 pm.

According to President Office spokesman, the visitors will pay Rs10 per person and children below the age of 12 years will be exempted from the ticket. The visit to the Aiwan-e-Sadr will be guided tour.

The amount will be deposited in the Dam Fund of the chief justice and prime minister. The media persons holding media cards and CNIC will be allowed to bring camera and other equipment.—APP

