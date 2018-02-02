Awais rejects allegations of Imran, Khattak

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Energy and Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Thursday categorically rejected allegations leveled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and termed them totally baseless.

In a statement issued here, the minister said small hydel projects were launched in KP and none of the project has over 40 MW power generation capacity. He clarified that electricity from such small projects was purchased locally by the power distribution company concerned of the areas rather than through National Transmission and Despactch Company system.The minister said that neither the KP government informed the federal government about any such projects nor made any written correspondence with the federal government.As per the set procedure, the KP government never approached for taking Non Objection Certificate for these small projects, he added. The minister said Peshawar Electric Supply Company had already been purchasing small hydropower project completed in 2010.