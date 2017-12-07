Awais Leghari seeks assistance of provinces against power theft

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has written letter to all four Chief Ministers of the Provinces seeking cooperation and assistance in bill recoveries and against power theft for bringing more and more areas under the zero loadhseddinng.

The Federal Minister in his letter to the Chief Ministers also proposed establishment of joint task force by the Federal and Provincial Governments for development of uniform measures, information sharing and improved coordination. He also proposed to nominate concerned officials from the Provincial Governments’ behalf to lead the efforts in this regard. Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari in his letter also expressed his readiness to meet the Chief Ministers at any time at their convenience for discuss the modalities for the cooperation.

The Federal Minister in his letter wrote that the support by the Provincial Government in revenue collection and provision of security and policing will go a long way in improving the standards of living of the people of Pakistan. He said that together “our endeavor are bound to bear fruits”. The Federal Minister while recognizing the support and assistance of the Provincial Governments, wrote that the Federal Government has been able to bring Pakistan out of an energy crisis on account of sufficient electricity being added in the national grid.

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari highlighted the hurdles and challenges that the Power sector faces in achieving the logical ends. He pointed out that power theft is posing serious threat to the revenue collection and disturbing the liquidity of the sector for its smooth running. He further highlighted that any revenue loss due to the power theft is bound to burden the compliant and paying consumers with higher electricity prices, which in turn hampers the quality of life of the domestic consumers besides burdening the national exchequer.

The Federal Minister while underscoring the important role of the Provincial Government, wrote that the collective efforts are needed in furthering the national good. He also mentioned in his letter the support by the Provincial Governments to the Federal Government in introduction of amendments in the legislative framework.

Meanwhile addressing three day Sustainable Development Conference of Sustainable Development Policy Institute in Islamabad on Wednesday, Awais Laghari said a National Electricity Policy is also being formulated and it would be finalized after approval by the Council of Common Interests. He said an amendment in relevant law would be presented in the next session of the Parliament to encourage and allow competition in distribution and transmission sectors for the benefit of power consumers. The Minister said we are moving towards the goal where consumers will have options for distribution services. He said there is need to reform the distribution companies in order to decrease the circular debt which is surging at the moment.

He added a National Electricity Plan is also being devised to work out on regular basis the demand for power and steps needed to address the challenge. Owais Laghari said there should be transparency in power supply of various DISCOs of the country and the public should not be paying for the inefficiency of the power distribution companies. He said government is working on eliminating the cost-plus regime from the country. He said the water sector needs to be focused by both Pakistan and China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Projects. He added that hydel power generation benefits the entire economy.—INP