ISLAMABAD :Federal Minister for PowerDivision, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari while taking serious notice of Rs 2.45billion loss registered by the Jamshoro Power Company (777 MW Jamshoro PowerPlant) in financial year 2016 has ordered immediate inquiry and fixation ofresponsibilities The Minister ordered theinquiry in a meeting on evaluation of GENCOs and way forward held hereWednesday, said a press release.

Orignally published by APP