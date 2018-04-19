Awais for investing more in human resource development

Convocation of US Pakistan Centre of Advanced Studies at NUST

Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Leghari Wednesday underlined the need on investing more in human resources development as it would help create knowledge based economy for progress and prosperity of the people and the country. Addressing the first convocation of US Pakistan Centre of Advanced Studies at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) here, the minister said knowledge based economy was not possible without doing any investment in human resource sector.

He said the policy makers have to consider specific investment in the human resource sector in order to steer the country on road of progress and prosperity. The minister said, “ We don’t have technical professional and people to give their input that in over one trillion rupees energy sector, few million was being spent on human resource”. He urged the graduating students to come forward and support energy sector of the country as without support of the experts, the country could not steer into right direction.

Awais said NUST is a symbol of quality in educational research and and ranked first among the prestigious institution. The minister congratulated the students upon successful completion of their degrees and said you were valuable addition to Pakistan’s re-surging energy sector. Centres like US Pakistan Center for Advance Studies would be instrumental in providing sustainable and renewable energy solution.

He appreciated the US government and its people for their support to the Centrre. Earlier, speaking on the occasion, US Ambassador David Hale said the Center for Advance Studies formed a partnership that prepared Pakistan’s future leaders to tackle the nations;s energy and development challenges. “By building ties between government, industry and academia, Pakistan is developing more effective policies, driving innovation and spurring economic growth”, he said. He said these centers were the premier think tanks and applied research institutes for Pakistan’s energy and water sectors. —APP