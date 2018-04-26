Avoiding water wars

Tariq Niaz Bhatti

DURING his ongoing visit to Washington, Miftah Ismail, Advisor to Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s concerns to the World Bank over India’s non-adherence to the Indus Water Treaty and requested WB to play its role. In the recent past, Indian PM Modi’s bellicose tone like “Blood and water cannot flow together “and intentions to exploit to the maximum the water of Pakistani allocated rivers, had raised many questions. India had already suspended Indus Water Commission talks on the pretext of cross border terrorism. Pre-partition political struggle saw emergence of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar territorialized vision of Hindu nation existence in the entire Indian sub-continent commonly known as “Hindutva” of which PM Modi is a staunch follower. Quaid-i-Azam insisted that India was not a nation but a geographical space where two nations lived. In 1947, both Pakistan and India faced the consequences of partition and tried to assert territorial sovereignty, water dispute arose out of it. India insisted on absolute water sovereignty by virtue of its upstream position. Pakistan proposed principle of territorial integrity being the downstream state. Cold war geopolitics helped persuade India to accept third party mediation and IWT was concluded in 1960 on the principle of independent water management instead of cooperative under the WB auspices.

The treaty lacked the input cum concerns of local Government in Indian occupied Kashmir and had no provisions with regard to effects of future dam building for hydroelectric generation and its environmental impact in the lower riparian areas mostly in Pakistan. In the recent past, tensions had been mounting in view of Indian planned construction of hydroelectric dams in IOK without sharing sufficient technical details with Pakistan. Indian construction of dams in IOK, where potential to produce 20,000 Mega Watts of hydroelectric power exists, started in 1970 and thirty-three projects are at various stages of completion at present. Currently the most controversial is 330 MW dam on Kishanganga River (called Neelam River in Pakistan). Project, on completion, will divert the excess water to Wular Lake that will ultimately run through Jhelum River to Muzaffarabad thus dodging the 213 kms Neelam River over which Pakistan’s Neelam Jhelum Hydroelectric Project is nearing completion. Pakistan has also raised objections over 850 MW Ratle Hydropower Project on Chenab River due to faults in its design. Pakistan and India are energy starved countries and ongoing dam building spree is to produce cheap electricity and make available water for agriculture in dry seasons. Lack of sufficient water for irrigation, climate change which is hampering the quality and quantity of rains and ongoing dam building projects over rivers and tributaries belonging to other country, is adding to the water tensions in the entire region. This is giving non-state actors a new battle cry water war.

Construction of Tarbela and Mangla Dams helped raised quality and quantity of agriculture produce but did not add much in the form of Agri-taxation to the national exchequer due to massive presence of landed gentry in the corridors of power. Sub-national water politics added to the miseries as population exploded but no new large-scale dams could be built on one pretext or the other. Hence every year during flooding season, millions of acre-feet of water is wasted into sea after causing extensive damage to the fertile lands, infrastructure and poor farmers property. Poor governance is mostly responsible for mushroom growth of non-governmental organizations in the country. Most of the local organizations are extensions of militant outfits having well organized workforce to deploy in case of natural calamities. These NGOs, in addition to relief work, also propagate respective ideologies amongst masses. Such a scenario is detrimental to the security of the state and helps in spread of non-state actors influence in the mainstream politics and society at large. Poor economic performance and lack of political resolve towards consensus building are impeding the efforts to new dam building for enhanced water storage and cheap electricity production.

Basing on the concept of Virtual farming, creation of large-scale agriculture farms by the foreigners will further aggravate the situation for local farming industry in future. Potable water shortages are already visible in cities like Karachi and Islamabad and at other places in the country. Pakistan and India need to revisit the IWT due to effects of population explosion, internal migration/urbanisation, environmental degradation and global warming on the availability of water. There is a need to devise proper mechanism to regulate the upstream damming of water and its diversion for hydroelectricity generation. Timely Exchange of hydrological data to avoid damages caused by flash floods and its potential use as a coercive tool needs serious deliberation and a reference in the revised draft. Side by side, Pakistan must make efforts and seek funding from GCC Sovereign Fund and other friendly Arab States for its Kalabagh and Bhasha dams projects after creating domestic political consensus to offset the impact of water shortage in future.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.