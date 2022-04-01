Avoid travel to IIOJK, US urges its citizens

The United States has urged its citizens not to travel to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, citing attacks and possibility of civil unrest.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the State Department in its latest travel advisory, while advising its citizens to avoid travelling to IIOJK, said militant attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in Jammu and Kashmir.

The advisory, however, said that visits can be made to the eastern Ladakh region. The State Department further said, sporadic violence occurs particularly along the Line of Control (LoC) separating India and Pakistan, and in tourist destinations in the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam.

It added, the Indian government prohibits foreign tourists from visiting certain areas along the LoC and that India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on both sides of the border.INP