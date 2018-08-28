Avoid polls-related controversies

OPPOSITION leaders have expressed their concern over ECP plan to go for test trial of e-vote for Overseas Pakistanis in next by-elections for vacant seats of the National and Provincial Assemblies. In their Murree huddle, the opposition parties also deliberated on the issue and apprehended that the experiment without foolproof mechanism could make the entire process of by-elections controversial.

The Election Commission maintains it is just implementing orders of the Supreme Court, which has decided to grant right of vote to Overseas Pakistanis and ordered implementation of the decision beginning from by-elections. There is rationale to have trial of the system during by-elections so that its drawbacks and shortcomings could be identified and removed in subsequent phases and especially till the next general election. However, it is also a fact that the by-elections are a sort of mini-election because of substantial seats involved and their political importance for different political parties as their result would help change or consolidate strength of the parties in assemblies. Therefore, we can ill-afford an experiment during by-elections that could trigger more controversies especially in the backdrop of allegations of rigging by different parties during General Election 2018. In view of what happened to the so-called Result Transmission System (RTS) in general election, there is every reason to be extra careful about working of the newly developed software for voting by overseas Pakistan.

There are apprehensions by IT experts that the system was prone to hacking and this could add to prevailing atmosphere of mistrust. We should not allow the credibility of polls to be undermined by any experiment in haste and must make foolproof arrangements to make the system transparent and reliable. It would be worthwhile if the Election Commission holds a series of meetings with all stakeholders especially political parties to get their feedback on the new system and improvements made on the basis of their recommendations. As all parties are committed to the goal of right of vote for Overseas Pakistan, if suspicion exists despite demonstrations and trials of the new system by the ECP, the Commission should not insist on its use in by-elections.

