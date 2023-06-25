Health expert Dr Arif Mehmood Saturday advised citizens to avoid excessive exertion or exercise in hot weather and urged to drink plenty of water that would help in the alleviation of heat in the body.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, “Heat stroke begins as heat exhaustion, and if not managed within 30 minutes, it could morph into the fatal heat stroke.” Replying to a question he said, “Heat exhaustion manifests as headache, cramps in arms and legs, excessive sweating, dizziness and confusion.” Symptoms were the same in children and adults, but children could also become sleepy, he added.

Dr Arif suggested that sprinkling water on the clothes could also help dissipate the heat. Light-coloured, and loose clothing should be worn in this weather, instead of tight dark clothing, to allow for sweating and dispersion of heat.

Wearing sunscreen, and using a wide-brimmed hat or cap can also protect the face and skin from the effects of heat and sun damage. If someone did not want to wear a hat, just cover your head with a cloth to protect your head from the impact of heat,he advised.

He said if someone previously drinking 10 -12 glasses of water, then double this amount.

“Drink water even if you are not thirsty it will have a protective effect on the body,” he added.