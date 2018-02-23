AVLS recovers seven cars, five motorcycles

City Reporter

Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff City (AVLC) police have smashed a vehicle lifting gang and arrested its two members besides recovering stolen cars and motorcycles and illegal weapons.

DSP AVLS City Danish Asif Ranjha led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Amanullah, ring leader, and his accomplice Arshad. On their pointation, the police recovered seven cars and five motorcycles.

During preliminary interrogation, the gangsters confessed dozens incidents that committed in different areas of the city.

SSP Investigation Ghulam Mubashar Makain announced cash and commendatory certificates for the raiding team.

Meanwhile, CIA Police Lahore on Thursday arrested three proclaimed offenders during a special crackdown against criminals. SP Organized Crime Lahore Syed Nadeem Abbas issued directions all DSPs to arrest POs involved in dacoity and robbery cases. The police conducted different raids and arrested Muhammad Rafiq, Ijaz and Zeeshan.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested an accused involved in black-mailing a woman.

According to FIA spokesman, the team conducted a raid at Marghzar Colony Lahore and arrested the accused, Hamza Aslam. A case has been registered against the accused.