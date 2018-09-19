AVLS recovers 56 stolen motorcycles, 18 cars

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Model Town has arrested 15 alleged members of five car/ motorcycle thief gangs and recovered 56 stolen motorcycles and 18 cars worth Rs 20 million as well as illegal weapons from them.

SP AVLS Atif Hayat told the media here on Tuesday that a special police team conducted raids and busted five gangs and arrested the ring leaders including Tariq Mehmood, Ijaz Ahmad, Adil Shahbaz Masih, Mujahid and Irfan.

Other arrested gangsters were identified Sunil alias Butt, Ahsan, Akash, Shakeel, Abid, Ijaz, Ziarat Khan, Tariq, Amer Sohail, Chand Masih, Irfan, Waqas, Majid and Saddam.

The gangsters have confessed to dozens of incidents of vehicle lifting in different areas of the city.

SP AVLS gave away keys of the vehicles to the owners of the vehicles. He also announced cash and commendatory certificates for the raiding teams.—APP

