AVLS recovers 27 motorcycles

City Reporter

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff Model Town police have busted a motorcycle-lifting gang and arrested its three members besides recovering stolen motorcycles and illegal weapons from them.

DSP AVLS Saleem Mukhtar Butt led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Maha Khan alias Fateh Khan, a ring leader of the gang and his two accomplices Gullu Khan and Ali Khan. The police also recovered 27 motorcycles besides illegal weapons.

During preliminary interrogation, the gangsters confessed to 100 incidents that were committed in different areas of the city. The gangsters are history sheeters. They had been sent to jail many times.

SSP Investigation Ghulam Mubashar Mekan has announced commendatory certificates for the raiding team. Meanwhile, Sadar division police claimed to have arrested three gangsters and recovered gold ornaments and other valuables from them.

According to police, a team led by SHO Sundar conducted raids and arrested three accused of a gang, including its ringleader Habeeb and others Sajid and Imran besides recovering 86 tola-gold ornaments, prize bonds, LCDs, watches, motors and other valuables from them. The police have also traced six cases against them whereas further investigation was underway.