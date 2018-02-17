AVLS recovers 22 motorcycles

City Reporter

Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Sadar police smashed a motorcycle snatcher gang and arrested its five members besides recovering stolen motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

SP AVLS Sadar led the special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Nadeem Sarwar alias Deetu, ringleader,and his four accomplices- Arshad, Ijaz, Ishaq and Asif Kalu. The police also recovered Rs 300,000, 22 motorcycles,18 mobile phones, two laptops, two pistols and one repeater.

During preliminary interrogation, the gangsters confessed 100 incidents that committed in different areas of the city. The gangsters are history sheeters. Sadar Division Police have arrested 62 accused during a crackdown against proclaimed offenders, drug pushers and gamblers and recovered liqour, hashish and four pistls from their possess. SP Sadar Faisal Shahzad disclosed this while holding a meeting here on Friday.