AVLS recover cars, motorcycles

City Reporter

Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) Model Town have smashed a vehicle lifting gang and arrested its two members besides recovering stolen cars and motorcycles.

DSP AVLS Model Town Saleem Mukhtar Butt led a special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Azizur Rehman and his accomplice Waseem. The police also recovered five cars and six motorcycles besides illegal weapons.

During preliminary interrogation, the gangsters confessed dozens of incidents of vehicle lifting that committed in different areas of the city. The police had traced many cases against them.

DIG Investigation Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry has announced cash and commendatory certificates for raiding team. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested two passengers at Allama Iqbal airport here on Friday.

According to FIA spokesman, Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, a resident of Pakpattan, arrived from South Africa through flight No EK624. During checking, his South Africa work permit No AA0067653, affixed on page No 16 of his passport, was found fake. On which the accused was sent to FIA/AHTC Lahore for further action.

Another passenger, Naveed of Mardan, was travelling to Saudi Arabia by flight WY344. During immigration clearance, his CNIC number got hit in IBM system in black listed category with remarks illegal immigrant/deported from Muscat. The accused was offloaded and sent to FIA/AHTC Lahore for further legal action.